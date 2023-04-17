Lee Michael Sorrentino
November 13, 1934 - February 16, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Lee Michael Sorrentino never shot his age. But, he did get his first hole-in-one at age 85, in 2020, and his second in 2021, at age 86. His interest in golf was sparked as a boy, while caddying at Olympic Golf and Country Club in Seattle, WA. Designed by noted golf architect Francis James, Olympic attracted winners of the U.S. and British Open. Lee's golf passion continued through his years at Three Lakes Golf Course and Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.
Born in Seattle, to Michael and Wilma Armstrong Sorrentino, Lee grew up in Ballard, a Scandinavian neighborhood. His childhood was filled with baseball games, swimming, school dances and movies -- a western and a cartoon for 11 cents, plus ten cent popcorn. As an adult, he enjoyed watching movies like “Patton”, “Ten Commandments” and “Sound of Music”. He went fishing with Uncle Marshall Armstrong at Birch Bay.
After Ballard High School, Lee and a buddy enlisted in the Navy. When asked to choose between Alaska and Hawaii, another pal gave them a tip that if they selected Hawaii they would be sent to Alaska and vice versa. They opted for Alaska and sure enough they ended up in Hawaii! Lee's love of paradise remained throughout his life, where he was happiest on the beach with the newest John Grisham novel. His last trip to Hawaii was on his 88th birthday.
After the Navy, he and his enlisting friend attended Wenatchee Junior College. He met Cashmere native, Joetta Reid DeBerry, a young widow, at an American Legion dance. They married six months later. He became father to Jo's toddler, and Debbie never felt unloved or unwanted for a second. Another daughter arrived ten months later, Sandra Lee, named after her dad.
Lee was the Apple City Lions president from 1968 to 1969, and a proud member of Elks, Eagles, Moose and American Legion. He started out as a meter reader at Chelan County PUD, where he continued his career until retirement.
Michael Sorrentino, Lee's father, was born in Italy and came to the U.S. as a boy. He acclimated to America by changing his name from Michele to Michael and playing semi-pro baseball as a shortstop. Lee's favorite trip, with Sandee and her family, took him to his father's birthplace in Trapani, Sicily. There, he visited the 600-year-old Cathedral of San Lorenzo, where his father was baptized and his grandparents, Maria Giarratano and Guiseppe Sorrentino (a ropemake) were married.
On a trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, Lee was trying to put something in a garbage can along a quiet street. He kept walking around the waste bin and couldn't find the slot. An official-looking chap told him all the trash cans were sealed up for security because Prince Charles was arriving. True to his persnickety nature, Lee was more frustrated at not being able to get rid of his trash than he was excited for a chance to glimpse the future King of England.
Lee was a doting grandpa and adored his pets. When the family got their first dog, he said if it made any noise at night they were getting rid of it. The dog ended up sleeping in Lee and Joetta's bed every night.
A devoted sports fan, Lee could watch a football game on TV, while listening to a baseball game on the radio and dreaming about his golf game. If you changed the channel, he would wake up and say, “Hey, I was watching that.” He also enjoyed playing cards with a group of guys at the Country Club and had a very good hand the day before he passed.
Lee is survived by wife, Joetta; siblings: Elizabeth, Evelyn and Richard; daughters: Deborah (Neil), Sandee (Larry); grandchildren: Eric (Kaila), Kaisa (Cody), and Kady (Alex); great-grandchildren: Millie and Oaklee. He was preceded in death by sisters: Gloria and Beverly.
In Lee's memory, you might consider: overtipping your caddy, going out for a bacon and egg breakfast (nothing fancy), or watching the movie “Grumpy Old Men”.
We miss you papa.