LeeAhn F. Gibbs

LeeAnn F. Gibbs
July 12, 1956 - May 19, 2021
Pleasant Hill, OR
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Spiritually and horses were the thread that ran through much of LeeAnn's life. She was a teacher, a trainer, a leader, a minister, an Organization Leader, a sister, and most importantly a friend. There are no words to adequately express the emptiness that is left by her passing. She bravely fought colon cancer for almost three years, but in the end, she opted for quality of life over quantity. We know that she is up there on her great steed and riding the waves of serenity with her wings of support and encouragement for us all.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Lincoln Rock State Park, at site S1- Kitchen Shelter A, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Hamburgers and fixin's will be provided, please bring a side dish, salad, or dessert and your own beverage. No alcohol will be allowed. There is limited seating, so please bring a chair if you can. Let us celebrate the life of LeeAnn and relate our stories of how she touched our life in so many ways. Please RSVP to Brenda Lilley at blilley64@gmail.com to confirm your attendance and to state what you will be bringing. Also be aware that the park charges $10 day permit per vehicle unless you have a Discovery Pass (then it is free).