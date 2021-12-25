Leilani Mae Bangs
Wenatchee, WA
Leilani Mae Bangs (nee Schroeder), ED, was born April 28, 1943, in San Diego, CA, to Henry and Anita Schroeder. The child of a military family, she moved often. In 1945, they moved to Bremerton, WA, in 1947, to Camp LeJeune, NC, and eventually to Wenatchee, WA, where she attended Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1960. Following graduation, the family moved to Barstow, CA, where she continued her education at Barstow Community College, working full time during the day and going to school full time at night, receiving her AA, in 1962. She transferred to California State University achieving her BA in 1965. She taught in Southern California, until 1968. That fall, she moved to Ellensburg, WA, where she became a dorm mother and taught a new program of Pre-Professional Preparation. She completed her MEd the spring of 1969. While there, she met Jim Bangs, whom she married on March 14, 1969. They moved to Tacoma, WA, where she taught for eight years and then moved to Deary, ID, where she taught reading and English to 8th-12th graders and coached Jr. Varsity girls basketball. In 1986, they moved to Sunnyslope, WA. Leilani taught English for Cashmere School District and was the Migrant Bilingual Coordinator/teacher. From 1989 to 2007, she taught part-time for Wenatchee Valley College and part-time for the Chelan County Regional Jail. She provided psychological testing, GED testing, bilingual assistant, and grant writing. In 1999, Leilani earned a Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University's distance learning program. In 2000, she began working for Central and Eastern Washington State Universities, teaching the Master's level teacher certification and supervising student teachers. Around 2003, she began shifting to volunteer work with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and the Washington State Genealogical Society (WAGS).
Leilani will be best remembered as a dedicated educator with a great sense of humor. She was fun loving and liked to see the positive in everything around her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Anita Schroeder. She is survived by a sister, Virginia Vose of Canton, GA; longtime mija, Nancy Summers; and cherished "daughter", Dawn Redman of Wenatchee, WA. She also leaves behind numerous "shirttail relatives" and a plethora of friends.
Special thanks to all her friends at Colonial Vista, her deeply appreciated and devoted friend, Judy Dalton, and Hospice.
At her request, no funeral service will be held.
Donations may be made in Leilani's name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, as well as to the OKAN Dog Rescue, 6820 Asprey Lane, Cashmere, WA, 98815.