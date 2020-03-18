Lenore Katherine Hoover
Wenatchee, WA
Lenore Katherine Hoover was born June 30, 1932 in Ontonagon, MI, to Clarence Josiah Hoover, Sr. and Donna Katherine (Corey) Hoover. She was the fourth of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents; oldest brother, Clarence, Jr.; and brother, Paul Allen (18 months old). She is survived by her brother. Donald Hoover of Winton, MI; sister, Carol (Carl) Jorgensen of East Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Dan (Evie) Hoover of Colville, WA, Roger (Mary) Hoover of Coolidge, AZ, and Jerry Hoover of Lewiston, ID. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
As a young girl, she enjoyed the outdoors, loved animals, and helped her dad and brothers with haying, raking, and driving the horses. In 1949, Lenore won the American Legion speaking contest to represent the Upper Peninsula of Michigan at the state contest in Lansing.
Lenore worked for the Hanford Nuclear Project as a postal delivery clerk. She entered the ministry, in Michigan in 1955, for one year. Later, she worked as a bookkeeper for a school district and spent about 15 years helping raise two boys, Mark and Chuck Cook, the sons of her friend, Mary Cook, in Idaho.
In the 1990's, she lived in the Rogue River Valley and coastal Oregon with friends Karen Kjielgaard and Willa Warren, and beloved dogs and cats. She served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary at Port Orford, OR.
In 2009, she moved to Wenatchee to be near her sister, Carol. Lenore adopted a small dog named Bruno, and they both loved living at Garden Terrace Apartments. She made many friends there, and at the dialysis center, where she went three days per week for about seven years.
Lenore decided to stop kidney dialysis due to her increasing disability. She passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Regency Wenatchee Nursing Venter. She felt deep comfort from her relationship with God as she faced the end of life. Lenore was looking to the future and chose to move forward into eternal rest and peace.
Lenore’s family would like to express deep appreciation to her many friends at Garden Terrace Apartments, at Confluence Health, the dialysis center, and at her Christian fellowship meetings.
A telephone-only Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. You may listen to the service by calling 1-712-451-0484, access code 397839#. A website page to share memories is available: jonesjonesbetts.com/
obituaries/Lenore-Hoover/. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to gardenterrace.networkforgood.com.