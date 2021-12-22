Leo B. Bauman passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, WA. Leo was born in Burlington, WI, on August 10, 1934. His family made their way to South Bend, WA, when he was about seven years old. After graduating from South Bend High School, Leo spent the summer working on the Heath ranch, where he met Emma, the love of his life and wife of 66 years.
Leo and Emma were married on September 2, 1955. Within a year, their daughter, Teresa, was born. Shortly after that, Leo began working heavy construction. He worked on several dams: Wanapum and Rocky Reach among them. In March of 1960, he was severely injured while working on Rocky Reach Dam. While recuperating from his injuries, Leo worked as a bartender. In July of 1961, Leo and Emma’s son, Ed, was born.
After completing work on Wells Dam in 1965, the family moved to Pierce, ID, where Leo and Emma owned and operated The Flame Bar for 11 years. During that time, Leo also worked on Dworshak Dam. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. He also loved watching football and basketball.
In 1977, Leo, Emma, and Ed moved to West Virginia, where Leo worked on the Bath County Pump Storage Project in Virginia. In 1980, they moved to California to work on the Helms Creek Pump Storage Project. In 1981, Leo and Emma moved to Venezuela, South America, to work on Guri Dam on the Rio Caroni, a tributary of the Orinoco River, which is one of the largest dams in the world.
Upon returning from Venezuela, in 1983, they briefly settled in Seattle, WA, before spending two years working on construction projects on Maui and Kauai. In 1987, they returned to Seattle, and Leo spent the next ten years or so working on construction projects in western Washington and Oregon.
In 1996, Leo and Emma retired to Brewster, WA, where Leo had built a home for them. He spent a good share of his retirement training and working with horses. He was well known for his jokes and storytelling ability. In 2020, due to health reasons, Leo and Emma moved to a retirement facility in Olympia.
Leo is survived by his wife, Emma; two children: Teresa and Ed; two grandchildren: Brittany and Emelia; and his two brothers: Jim and Garth.
Leo will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held sometime in the Spring.
