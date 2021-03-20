Leo D. Estes
January 20, 1932 - March 11, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Leo, age 89, died from pneumonia as a result of Alzheimer's Disease, with his daughter by his side. Leo was a longtime resident of the Wenatchee Valley, where he spent much of his working years with the Public Works Department of Douglas County. He was a skilled woodworker, who also loved to sew on his Bernina, can fresh fruit and vegetables, and made the best carrot cake around. Leo was a devoted son, brother, father, grandpa, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Angie; daughter, Pam and son-in-law, Scott; son, Gerald; and siblings; cousins; and many grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Leroy and Eletha May (Ivie) Estes; siblings: Bob and Melba; and sons: Leo David and Richard Alan Estes.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in mid-September for family and friends at the Wenatchee Riverfront Park, with plenty of carrot cake. Contact Pam in August for details.