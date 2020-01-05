Leo F. Youngers
December 21, 1935 - December 29, 2019
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Ephrata, WA)
Leo was born on December 21, 1935, to William and Alice Youngers, in Willowdale, KS, the eighth of ten children. His youth was spent working on the family farm with his brothers and sisters and being active in school. During his secondary schooling, Leo attended three schools, including St. Meinrad Seminary.
The year following his graduation, Leo moved to southern California. He attended junior college and began working in the aerospace industry at Nortronics doing precision tool work and then joined Aeronutronics, quickly advancing to the position of Senior Quality Engineer. During his work, Leo met Teri Akers and they were soon married in November of 1958, living in a home in Santa Ana, CA. In 1973, Leo moved his family to Ephrata, WA, to join his brothers in agriculture, and give his family a life outside of the big city.
Leo worked hard on the farm, providing for his family. He helped his neighbors with harvesting and equipment repairs, additionally doing contracting work building houses, remodeling buildings, and lots of projects working with his hands. Leo loved woodworking and designing toys, furniture, and other items to improve systems on the farm. As an Elks member, Leo spent a lot of time volunteering, and was twice awarded Elk of the Year. Leo retired from farming and enjoyed visits from neighbors and family.
Leo is survived by sisters: Joyce and Jane; brothers: Delbert, Tom, Ray, and Mark; children: David, Chris, Robert, Mary Beth, and their families.
A Memorial will be held at the White Trail Grange, Ephrata, WA, on February 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., followed by a reception and meal.