Leo John "Jack" Mack
Chelan, WA
Leo John "Jack" Mack passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, at the age of 94, after struggling with dementia. Jack was born in Molson, WA, to Lester John "Bub" and Pearl Eva (Hirst) Mack on December 11, 1925. He attended school at Chesaw and Molson and joined the U.S.
Navy, when he was 17. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946, in the Asiatic and Pacific Theaters. He moved to Coulee Dam, WA, where he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation and met his first wife, Bertha Maki, who preceded him in death, in May of 1961. Jack and his children moved to Dutch John, UT, where he worked at Flaming Gorge Dam, where he met and married Jody in August of 1966. He left the Bureau of Reclamation, in 1967, and with Jody and her kids, they moved to Chelan, WA, where he worked for Douglas County PUD, until he retired in 1986.
Jack belonged to the VFW, Chelan Eagles, American Legion, Lake Chelan Sportsman's Club, and the NRA. He loved to hunt, fish, and help his family with construction projects. He knew how to do everything! He loved spending time with his grand and great-grandkids. Jack was a very loving and kind man, and he is greatly missed.
Jack is survived by his daughters: Cheryl (Joel) Jordan and Sherry (Jim) Broemmeling; sons: Michael (Debbie) Mack, John (Crista) Mack, Kyle Montgomery, and Bill Montgomery; brother, Bob (Leona) Mack; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ellen "Jody" Mack in October of 2018; and his sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Dave Leslie.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
A Graveside Service will be held at Chelan Fraternal Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with special military honors. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.