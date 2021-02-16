Leona Johnston
Walla Walla, WA
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Leona Johnston of Walla Walla, WA, passed away February 1, 2021, after a short illness. She was born on August 12, 1934, to Walter and Naydeen Hanan in Twisp, WA. She attended school in Twisp, until graduating high school, in 1952.
She married David Johnston on August 1, 1953, and moved to Omak, WA, Auburn, WA, then finally settling in Okanogan, WA, where they had two sons: Brad and Ricky. She enjoyed her role as Mom, and became an avid sports mother. She loved all the Okanogan kids, their sports and local rodeos. She participated in many bowling leagues over the years. She worked in local packing sheds, until retirement. Then, she and Dave became Arizona snowbirds for 25 years.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, David Johnston of Walla Walla, WA, son, Ricky (Julie) Johnston of Walla Walla, WA; sister, Helen Dodge of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Rita Hanon of Twisp, WA, and Linda Hanan of Tacoma, WA; daughter-in-law, Mikel Johnston of Okanogan, WA; grandsons: Jeremy Johnston of Okanogan, WA; and Cameron Johnston of Walla Walla, WA; four great-grandchildren: Richard, Katherine, Jason, and Riplee; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Naydee Hanan; beloved son, Brad Johnston; brothers: Samuel and Steve Hanan.
According to Leona’s wishes, no Memorial Services will be held.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Okanogan or Omak Senior Centers through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA, 99362. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com.