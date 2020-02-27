Leona Margaret Week
Wenatchee, WA
Leona Margaret Week, 77, of Wenatchee, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1943, in New York Mills, MN, to Jessie and Verna Phillips. Leona earned a Master's degree in Education and, while teaching in South Dakota, met and married Bruce L. Week, in 1968. The couple moved to Wenatchee in 1988. Leona and Bruce were married for 52 years.
For over ten years, Leona has been writing an online blog about “God’s Word, The Bible”. Her daily writings may be seen at: https://123hallelujah.wordpress.com.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Raymond Phillips. She is survived by husband, Bruce Week; sister, Gladys Lueders (Argil); brother, Roger Phillips (Kenya); and sons: Jeremy (Nancy), Joshua (Kiersten), Jason (friend, Anne Marie Buccat), and Jon (Lisa); and seven grandchildren.
A private burial will be at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.