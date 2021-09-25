Leona May Wald

Leona M. Wald of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 88. She was born in Bonners Ferry, ID, on December 11, 1932. Leona later moved to the Wenatchee Valley, where she married Elmer Day, and was blessed with six sons and one daughter. A few years later, she met the love of her life, Robert Wald, and married on August 17, 1962, and was blessed with two more sons. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. Spending most of her time as a homemaker, but often lending a loving hand in painting, landscaping, babysitting, and other various jobs with her boys. She was an avid gardener and baker. The door was always open at grandma’s house, food on the table, country music playing on the radio, and laughter throughout the house, while she beat you at any card or board game.
Her survivors include five sons: Owen Day, Kenny Day, and Jeff Wald of Wenatchee, WA, Leo Day and Dale Wald of East Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Edith and Grace; husband, Robert Wald; daughter, Glenda Smith; and sons: Paul, David, and Elmer Day.
A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
