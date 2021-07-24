Leonard Eugene Handley
East Wenatchee, WA
Gene Handley, 82 years old, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021. Gene was born and raised in Lockney, TX, on October 10, 1938. During his childhood years, Gene was a frequent visitor on his horse to a neighboring group of sisters, that piqued his interest. It was the oldest of this clan that caught his eye. After graduating from Lockney High School and beginning college at Texas Tech and her at McMurry College, that Katie (Rucker) and Gene were married on June 14, 1958.
Gene excelled in athletics leading his high school football, basketball, and track teams. After high school, he was passionate about golf which didn’t sit well with his father-in-law, when work was to be done in the fields. In 1968, after ten years of farming cotton, wheat, and other row crops, Katie, three boys, and a new baby girl, moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where he embarked on a new adventure of growing apples. That first winter (1969) was devastating and the producing orchard he purchased died, in the hardest winter the valley had seen on record. Starting from scratch, he pulled and replanted their orchard and took on extra work as a journeyman welder, working on most of the steel pipelines that were being built to supply the valley orchardist with water. Welding expanded into a business that produced the valleys first four bin hydraulic “swamping” trailers. His design revolutionized the apple industry. Today his vision of hydraulic trailers are in every large commercial orchard. He also built fifth wheel trailers, which many growers bought to haul their crops to sheds to pack. Those trailers, built in the 70’s and 80’s, still can be seen moving crops to markets. Even though Gene slowed down in his later years, he never really retired. He was involved in his orchards to the very end, giving advice and direction whether it was asked for or not.
Gene was an active member of Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church and Eastmont Baptist Church, where he served many years as a deacon of both congregations. He was faithful and generous to the church and lead many people to the Lord. He was a Sunday School teacher and mentor. Even though he was tough and had strong convictions, he was soft hearted and loved his children and many friends that surrounded him. Gene was also a coach to many of his children’s teams, served on many county boards, and was most proud of the work he did as a director of Growers Credit, which played a key role in building and financing orchards all over central Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; three sons: Rod (wife, Janna) of Lee’s Summit, MO, Gary (wife, Jan) of Tampa, FL, and Andy (wife, Shane) of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Kathy (husband, Jim) of East Wenatchee, WA; as well as ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, Rock Island Baptist Church, 304 Rock Island Dr., Rock Island, WA, 98850, or Character That Counts, 512 NE Victoria Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO, 64086. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.