Leonard Harris
1932 – 2023
Leonard Harris
1932 – 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Leonard Harris was born in November of 1932, in Portland, OR, to Benjamin and Irene Harris. He was one of four siblings that moved with the family to the Wenatchee, WA, area in 1944. He excelled through high school, tutoring calculus students and proceeded to graduate early in 1950.
He subsequently went to work for ALCOA Wenatchee Works, starting in the carbon plant for ten years. He was then chosen to become a Systems Analyst and later, became the Paymaster. Throughout his career, Leonard attained a lifelong strong work ethic in which he instilled in his family and many others who came to admire him greatly. After 42 years, he retired from ALCOA. Not one to sit idle, he became a school bus driver for the Wenatchee School District for another 17 years, retiring once and for all in 2013.
Leonard met the love of his life, Katie Daggett, at the end of 1973, and they married on March 9, 1974. Their marriage was one of the deepest and truest of loves. The love they had for one another never dwindled, and all who knew them, always admired them. His four children Janice, Teri, Kimberly and Dugan, got to watch their father blossom under the brilliance of this love and before long, they all welcomed a new little brother, Benjamin, into the family. Leonard was a wonderful father who encouraged his children to embrace their childhood and to work hard to become the wonderful individuals they are today. Up until his last days, he was expressing how proud he has always been of his children.
Throughout his life, Leonard had a love for many things and his sense of humor was legendary. He truly loved gatherings with family and friends; traveling, especially to the ocean and California to visit aunts, uncles and cousins. In Leonard's downtime, he enjoyed golf, and practicing his Catholic beliefs. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus, up until the time of his death.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katie Harris; daughters: Janice Sanford, Teri (Brad) Vickery, and Kimberly (Brad) Stahlberg; and sons: Dugan (Rachel) Harris and Benjamin Harris. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
You will forever be missed.
Service informationto be announced at a later date in August.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.