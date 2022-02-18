Leonard L. Cook, 94, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was born in Washington state to Grover C. and Hazel E. Cook, the oldest of three children. His family eventually settled in Monse, WA. Leonard had a strong work ethic. He held a variety of jobs, including farming, construction, and sales/delivery driver, before transferring to Everett. Leonard was president of a Toastmasters International chapter, vice president of Ambassadors, and deacon of his church board.
Leonard married Maxine Stroud in Seattle, WA, in 1957. They were married 63 years and had two children: Kevin and Kathy. Leonard worked several years in the grocery industry before owning a grocery store/ice cream parlor and deli in the Seattle WA, area. Leonard enjoyed Master Gardeners, travelling around the country, and telling stories.
Leonard is survived by his children and their spouses; grandchildren; brother, Elmo; and sister, Millie (Bob). He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Maxine.
Services will be held at a later date in the Spring/Summer. Arrangements made by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
