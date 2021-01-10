Leonard N. Noss
December 31, 1924 - December 21, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Leonard Norman Noss was born on December 31, 1924, in Minneapolis, MN, to norwegian immigrants, Oscar and Margaret Noss. Because the family spoke Norwegian at home, Leonard did not learn English until he began elementary school. He graduated from Roosevelt High School (Minneapolis) and attended Macalester College in St. Paul, MN.
In 1946, his good friend, Galen Gilyard, convinced Leonard to accompany him on a road trip to Wenatchee, WA, to visit Galen's girlfriend, Barbara. Barbara had a good friend, Bettie Michener. They quickly became a foursome, and Leonard and Bettie were married in Wenatchee, on January 19, 1947. Leonard took his bride home to Minneapolis, where they lived for three years. When they moved back to Wenatchee, in 1950, they brought with them their infant son, David. In 1952, a second son, Daniel, completed the family.
Leonard worked for various local companies, before joining the team at The Craftsman, Inc., where he worked for 20 years in various capacities, finally becoming a co-owner of the business. In 1983, Leonard and Bettie stepped out to form a new printing and office supply firm known as Noss and Associates, which he ran until retiring in 2003.
Leonard loved cars all of his life. As a young boy, he and his cousin would sit on the curb in their neighborhood and from a distance, try to be the first to guess the make, model, and year of any car that approached them. As a young dad, he had a knack for buying used cars, fixing them, detailing them, and selling them at a profit. Even when that extra income was no longer needed, he continued to buy and sell cars, just for the fun of detailing and driving different cars.
Leonard also loved music. He was a member of the original Wenatchee chapter of the "Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America." He sang in various quartets over the years. Leonard taught himself to play the accordion and often joked that he taught himself to play the organ, while waiting for Bettie to get ready to leave the house.
As a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Leonard served in many different offices over the years. If the church doors were open, Leonard was there. He especially loved to sing in the choir. He was also a faithful member of the Men's Bible Study group and had a soft spot in his heart for St. Paul's Lutheran School.
Leonard enjoyed the friendships he cultivated as a long-time member of Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary. He volunteered for all of the club's projects and was known for his sense of humor and his kindness.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bettie; and son, Daniel. He is survived by son, David (Sandi) Noss; daughter-in-law, Sue Noss; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Morgan; and multiple nieces and nephews.
If we had been able to have a service for him at this time, Leonard requested these hymns: "Rock of Ages" and "Amazing Grace." He asked that we read these scriptures: Romans 8:28-39 and John 14:1-14. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts in Leonard's name may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 312 Palouse St., Wenatchee, WA 98801.