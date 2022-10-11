Leonard Padilla, 81, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, following an extended illness. Mr. Padilla was born in 1941, in New Mexico, and soon after, moved with his family to Salida, CO.
In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and his first assignment was in Bremerton, WA, aboard the USS Hornet CVS12. In 1967, Len chose to continue his military career and enlisted in the Marines. He was sent to Vietnam under the First Marine Air Wing. After serving in Vietnam, he re-enlisted with the Navy. Len's military career spanned 21 years, during which time he received many accolades and commendations, including three gold wreaths and a Bronze Star.
In 1969, he married his wife of 53 years, Judy Garrett, of Wenatchee, WA.
In 1980, Len retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. He returned to Wenatchee with his family, where he began his career helping the community. He served as Manager of the Economic Development Council of NCW - Wenatchee. Later, Mr. Padilla established his own business, "La Pluma". He also secured his real estate license to serve as a successful Real Estate agent.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; three children: Roxanne, Joe L., and Steve; daughter in-law, Michelle; five grandchildren; and seven siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sibling; and a son.
Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
