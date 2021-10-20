LeRoy Arthur Jones
Wenatchee, WA
LeRoy Arthur Jones, husband, father, teacher, coach, fisherman, bowler, soft ball player, golfer, and traveler, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Fieldstone Memory Care, with his oldest daughter, Karen, at his side. He was born on September 19, 1937, in Elma, WA, to Crawford and Frances Jones. He grew up in Pacific Beach, WA, and graduated from Moclips High School, as class valedictorian. LeRoy attended Washington State University, where he earned a degree in Geology and later, teaching credentials. There, he met Margie Martini and they were married on February 6, 1960. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, where both taught in the Wenatchee School District. LeRoy spent his entire career in Wenatchee, teaching math and science at Orchard Junior High and Middle School. He coached -mostly basketball- during his career at both Orchard Junior High and Wenatchee High School. He served a term as President of the Wenatchee Education Association. After retirement, he worked at Columbia Lanes until the fire, and that ended that.
LeRoy and Margie enjoyed traveling. They traveled around the United States, camping when their children were young and later, on their own. They traveled with their children and grandchildren to Europe several times. He especially liked visiting Revo, Italy, where Margie had family. One of his last trips, and his favorite spot, was a few days in Iceland. He was a bowler who bowled a 300 game and is in two local bowling halls of fame. He played senior softball and was inducted into the Wenatchee Senior Softball Hall of Fame.
LeRoy and Margie had four children: Karen, Steve, Christopher, and Barbara, of whom he was so proud. He had three grandsons and two great- grandchildren. At the untimely death of his son, Steve, he joined Margie in the Catholic Church and was active, especially with the St. Vincent de Paul food bank.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steve; and son-in-law, Basil Smith. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Margie; his daughters: Karen Smith of King City, CA, and Barbara (Pete) Smith of Helena, MT; and son, Christopher of Seattle, WA; three grandsons: Gregory Klahn of Spokane, WA, Chase Smith and Daniel Smith of Montana; and two great-grandchildren: Kayden Klahn and Shyrah McDonald of King City, CA; brother, John of Arizona; four sisters-in-law; a multitude of nieces and nephews; friends; and most especially the hundreds of students he taught and coached.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Interment will be at Wenatchee City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Confluence Health Hospice, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.