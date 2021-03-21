LeRoy C. Johnston
June 28, 1929 - March 16, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
LeRoy Curtis "Roy" Johnston went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2021. Roy, along with his twin brother, Ray, were born in Wenatchee, WA, on June 28, 1929, to Claude and Barbara (Macarty) Johnson. After graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1947, Roy joined the U.S. Navy, where he served three years in the Pacific as a crewman on a PB4Y2 Patrol Bomber, attached to Squadron VP-22. He served over 2 years with his brother, Ray, in the same squadron. When the Korean war broke out, Roy was assigned to the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Princeton (CV-37), where he served an additional year operating in the sea of Japan. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Roy enrolled in Wenatchee Junior College, now Wenatchee Valley College, where he loved to play football. This was the first and only year, that classes were held in the Well's House. After earning an AA Degree, in 1953, he attended the University of Washington, while employed at Boeing, earning a Bachelor's Degree. Roy then moved to Fort Worth, TS, after he accepted a position in the engineering department of General Dynamics Corporation. While employed there, he met a lovely lady named Gloria, who was a legal secretary for the same company. They were soon married and had many happy years together. While in Fort Worth, Roy enrolled in graduate school at Texas Christian University "TCU", where he was selected for the foreign exchange student program. Obtaining a leave of absence, he continued to study at the University in Cologne, Germany. These International Business courses earned Roy a Master's Degree from TCU.
Having an interest in Masonry, Roy was elected the Worshipful Master of Arlington Heights Mason, C Lodge, Charter Member of the Scottish Rite, and a 32° Shriner. While supporting the Nimtz Museum, Roy was appointed an admiral in the Texas Navy, by Governor Ann Richards. Having worked 35 years in the AeroSpace industry, he decided to retire and pursue property management. After the untimely death of Gloria, it was time to move back to Wenatchee, to be near family and friends. Roy felt so fortunate to have met another lady of such high qualities in Patty; they married in December of 2008, and have had a wonderful union together. They attend Calvary Bible Church and Roy became a member of the Wenatchee Men's Apollo Club.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his step-son, Clayton; step-daughter, Shelly; and seven grandchildren, including his best friend, Clayton Plummer Jr.; twin brother, Raymond Johnston, and wife, Debra; nephew, Edward Johnston and his wife, Kime; niece, Lynn and husband, Kevin Newell; uncle, Harold McCarty; and numerous cousins.
Services will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary First Bible Food Bank, 605 First St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.