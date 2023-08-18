Leroy Edward House, Jr.
December 7, 1969 - August 10, 2023
Leroy Edward House, Jr.
December 7, 1969 - August 10, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
It is with extremely heavy hearts, that the family of Leroy House, Jr. shares that he passed away peacefully on August 10, 2023, surrounded by family. Leroy is survived by his parents, Leroy and Peggy (Gimlin) House, Sr. of Tonasket, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Sherri (House) and Bill Jared of East Wenatchee, WA; nephew, Devin Jared and his wife, Mackenzie of East Wenatchee, WA; son, Levi House of Salem, OR; grandfather, Lonnie House, Sr. of Wenatchee, WA. He is also survived by extended family members.
Leroy attended Kenroy Elementary, Sterling Middle School, Eastmont Junior High and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1988. Leroy worked as a Radiologic Technician at Central Washington Hospital (CWH) for 20 years. He was an excellent employee, loved by all his co-workers and patients. Leroy gained many friendships and maintained those relationships after leaving CWH in 2012, following a car accident.
Leroy had a gentle heart and kind soul. He was a very loving, caring, and thoughtful person. He was also very intelligent, strong-willed, and quick witted. Some of his favorite things in life were spending time with family, fishing, hunting, baking/cooking, music, video games, telling “Dad” jokes, grabbing one of his favorite drinks from Dutch Bro's and many others.
Leroy was a warrior in his fight with illnesses caused from Lupus and his car accident. During it all, he rarely complained or focused on himself, but was deeply concerned for others. His strength and caring will always be remembered.
Leroy's light will continue to shine through all our memories and reminders of him. Our hearts are shattered. To his sister: Leroy was an amazing, loving, thoughtful, and funny big brother. To his parents: Leroy was a special gift from God and a true blessing. To his nephew: Leroy was a source of love, laughter and an inspiration. He will be so dearly missed by all his family.
The family would like to send a special thank you for the kind and compassionate care given by Leroy's team of doctors, the staff at DaVita Dialysis, Confluence Health and all others who have cared for Leroy over the years.
Per Leroy's request, there will be no services. You are invited to express your thoughts, share memories and stories, post photos, etc. at Leroy's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/leroy.house.7), and/or his memorial wall at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
