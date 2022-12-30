LeRoy “Hap” Richmond, loving husband, father and grandfather, quietly passed away on December 27, 2022, at 89 years old. He was born on December 29, 1932, in Cashmere, WA, to Lyle and Mabelle Richmond.
He married Jeannette Loyd on September 16, 1979, and they settled down in East Wenatchee, WA. Hap was an avid lover of the outdoors, spending his time hunting, fishing, water skiing and camping. He loved to drag race other boats and was never beaten. In the cold months, he would make a skating rink in the yard for his children to enjoy. Hap worked various jobs at Alcoa for more than 30 years, was a volunteer firefighter, and worked various side jobs. In his golden years, Hap could be found cleaning his guns, watching westerns, and fishing on the lake.
In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by brother, Lyle Richmond II. Survivors include his wife, Jeannette; children: Dan and Kathy Richmond, Linda and Jim Gebhardt, Colleen and Michael McCaffery, Jennifer Lusk, Peggy and Ray Gould, Mark and Corinne Loyd, Lisa and Mark Adams, Greg and Lori Loyd; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
A Service of Remembrance will be held 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
