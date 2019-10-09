Les Giersdorf
Moses Lake, WA
Les Giersdorf, son of Louis and Marie Giersdorf and brother to Linda Millard, Ed Giersdorf, and Debbie Volkmann, was born on October 29, 1957, and grew up in Moses Lake, WA.
Les – son, father, brother, uncle, friend – left this earthly life Saturday, October 5, 2019, to begin his eternal life with his Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was cared for and surrounded by sisters, sons, and family.
Following his father’s footsteps, he worked as a heavy equipment operator, beginning at the young age of only 16. Throughout his career, he had many opportunities to work alongside his father, brother, sons, nephew, and many others.
His work and adventures took him from construction in the warm, tropic Hawaiian weather, to crab fishing and gold mining in the extremes of Alaska, to construction again as far east as North Dakota, working on the pipeline, and many more places in between.
He loved the water and grew up skiing on Moses Lake. He loved motorcycles and grew up riding in the sand dunes. He loved camping and spending time on Lake Roosevelt. He loved fishing with his father and brother. He loved his sons, his family, his friends. He loved the simple things in life, and looked forward to his “cabin in the woods.”
He leaves behind his sisters: Linda and Debbie; sons: Lance and Kyle; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. We will miss him dearly as he reunites with Louis, Marie, and Ed, who were waiting for him in Heaven.
He will never be forgotten and will live forever in our hearts until we’re able to join him one day after our journey and purpose on earth have been fulfilled.
For condolences or correspondence, please feel free to reach out to either Linda or Debbie at the addresses below. Lance and Kyle's correspondence will be forwarded to them. Linda Millard, 11458 Road K NE, Moses Lake, WA, 98837, or Debbie Volkmann, 875 Majestic View Dr., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.