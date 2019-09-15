Leslie "Les" Barnett
January 21, 1928 – September 7, 2019
Cashmere, WA
Leslie Edwin Barnett, 91, longtime Cashmere, WA, resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Les was born on January 21, 1928, to James and Marion (Plumb) Barnett in Seattle, WA, the second of four children. Les’ father worked for the Great Northern Railroad as a station agent requiring the family to move often, until finally settling in Cashmere in 1940.
Following his schooling, Les went to work for Great Northern Railroad, working in the electrical shop. It was during this time, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class before being honorably discharged in 1953.
Upon his father's sudden death in 1950, Les moved back to Cashmere to help his mother raise his younger sister. In 1961, Les went to work for the City of Cashmere as a lineman and remained there until his retirement in 1987, as the department foreman. In early 1968, Les met Sandra Kay Murphey and was immediately smitten with her and her six year old son, Dan. On November 9, 1968, they were married and became a family.
Les was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to take his family camping on weekends and spend summer vacations camping in British Columbia, Alberta, and Friday Harbor, in the San Juan Islands. During the winter months, they often joined friends snowmobiling in the surrounding mountains. In 1977, they bought a lot on Fish Lake. Soon after, he built a second home from the ground up, where he and Sandy loved spending time. He was a lifetime member of the Cashmere Sportsman Association, past member of the NRA, and member of the Cashmere Volunteer Fire Department.
Les was an excellent machinist and after his retirement, he spent many hours in his shop fabricating specialized tools, airplane parts, and helicopter parts for close friends and anyone else who had a need. One of his greatest joys was the 1949 Willys jeep he restored over several years. He loved taking his grandkids for jeep rides around town when they were visiting. Les will be remembered for his kindness and generosity along with his willingness to help others.
Les is survived by his wife, Sandra, of the home; son, Dan (Heidi) Barnett of Litchfield Park, AZ; grandchildren: Garen (Jessica) Barnett of Selah, WA, Riley Barnett of Mesa, AZ, and Haley Barnett of Selah, WA; great-grandchildren: Mason and Landon Barnett of Selah, WA; sister, Myrt Jackson of East Wenatchee, WA; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Elaine and Gladys.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Confluence Health and Hospice with special thanks to Hospice nurse, Rhonda, in his last few days.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundations or a charity of your choice. You are invited to view his website at HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.