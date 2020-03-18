Lester E. Shank
July 23, 1922 - March 11, 2020
Entiat, WA
Lester E. Shank, a 97 year old Entiat Valley icon, passed away and joined his Heavenly Family, on March 11, 2020, at his home in the Entiat River Valley. He was born in Ione, WA, to Robert P. Shank and Susan A. (Eckley) Shank. He moved with his dad to the Entiat Valley in 1940, and went to work in the logging industry, for C.A. Harris and Sons. He took a break in 1941, when he was drafted into the Army. Later, he became self-employed and owned Les Shank Logging Co. After logging, he went into road building and property excavation, and retired at the age of 90. He did have a final job at the age of 97, in September of 2019, operating his dozer for a dear friend, while building a road and dike after a major flood occurred on their property.
Les had a love for country music and played his guitars, fiddle, banjo, and the steel guitar, with his brothers: Bob Shank, Dick Shank and plus one, John Fields. The group, The Tyee Ridge Runners, played for many events in the Entiat Valley as well as some in Wenatchee, WA. In the winter months, you would find him in his shop restoring some older vehicle.
Les was preceded in death by his dad, Robert P. Shank; mom, Susan A.; his first wife and mother of his daughters, Elaine (Denison) Shank; daughters: Beverly Shank, Barbara Shank-Wick, Cheryl L. Shank, and Fern Shank-Barnes; brothers: Clinton (Chuck) Shank and Robert (Bob) Shank; as well as several half-brothers and sisters. Les is survived by his wife, Sharlene (Bradley) Shank; daughter, Linda Shank-McHargue; step-son, David Pook; close friend and son-in-law, John Barnes; brothers: Dick Shank and Kenneth Shank; half-sisters: Dorothy Knauss, Lucille Kidder, Gloria Kinsman, and Virgina Riese; numerous nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren; 13 great -grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Due to recent virus concerns, we will hold a Celebration of Life for Les at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wenatchee Animal Shelter, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, or Central Washington Hospital for Hospice, 1020 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.