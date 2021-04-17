Leta LaVerne Boolen
Richland, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Leta LaVerne Boolen, 90, passed away in Richland, WA, on April 1, 2021, joining her beloved husband, Richard, and oldest son, Michael, in Heaven. The joy they must be feeling to be together again in Paradise, eases some of the grief of losing her. LaVerne was born on December 7, 1930, to Kitty Thelma and Thomas Earsel Jackson in Violet Hill, Izard County, AR. She was the oldest of five children, growing up on a farm with their parents, raising and growing their own food. In 1950, the family moved to the Wenatchee, WA, area, where other family had previously relocated. It was there that she met Richard, a friend of her brothers, who became her husband of 58 years.
In the summer of 1959, LaVerne and Richard moved from Wenatchee to Richland, WA, with the first four of their six children. Arriving in the desert with tumbleweeds, dust, and blistering heat, was not her idea of the ideal place to raise her family, but being an incredibly dedicated mother and wife, she made the best of it.
In 1971, LaVerne returned to work outside of the home. She began working on the Hanford site at FFTF as a secretary in the Engineering department. When Hanford’s first Work Control group was established at FFTF, she transferred to that department, playing an integral role in controlling work package distributions between departments. Routinely, packages would get lost in the shuffle and she could always be counted on to track them down. She made many friends during her career and those relationships continued beyond her retirement, in 1994.
LaVerne was a devoted, loving mother and wife, always sacrificing to ensure her family was well cared for. Life with her and Dad was filled creating precious memories: Christmas, birthdays, hiking, camping, fishing, picnicking, going to the first boat races on the Columbia, vacations to Disneyland, Yellowstone, Mexico, and Canada. Even being at the dinner table with all eight of us was usually an adventure! She lived her life by the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Her greatest gift to her family was teaching unconditional love; never condoning our mistakes, but never condemning us for them, always forgiving, always loving.
LaVerne is survived by her sons: Paul (Shawna) Boolen, Lane (Linda) Boolen, Scott Boolen, and Frank Boolen; daughter, Susan (Jeff) Middlemas; grandchildren: Christopher, Elizabeth, Michelle, Erin, Connor, Jessica, Ethan, Audrey, Dustin, Aimee, Jason, Jennifer, Noah, Miranda, Sara, and Jeffery; great-grandchildren: Augustus, August, Brodie, Cooper, Whitley, JJ, Jasmine, Jenaveve, James, and Mikey; sisters: Sue Blankenship and Linda (Dennis) Slack; and sister-in-law, Margaret Snell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Michael; parents, Thomas and Kitty Jackson; brothers: Babe and Bob Jackson.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland, WA.