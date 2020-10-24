Lewis Earl "Bud" Roché
November 4, 1943 - August 29, 2020
Ephrata, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Lewis "Bud" Roché, father, grandfather, and fishing buddy, passed away after complications arising from cancer surgery. Bud was born on November 4, 1943, on his father's, Arthur "Diz" Roché's, birthday. His mother, Annabelle McClellan, bragged she gave her husband the greatest birthday gift of all. The youngest of two children, Bud, and his sister, Sarah Schultz, grew up in the small town of Brewster, WA.
Bud spent hours helping his dad in their fruit orchard and working at the family gas station and convenience store. Bud would often take off with a couple five cent candy bars; forgetting to pay. Bud excelled in sports, especially basketball, baseball, and track; often helping the Brewster Bears overtake the competition. He was known as the star of the basketball team leading in points.
With his experience in the orchards, it was natural for Bud to pursue agriculture. Bud attended Wenatchee Valley College and Yakima Valley College, where he majored in horticulture. Soon after he received his degree, Bud moved to Wenatchee, the Apple Capital of the World, where he was hired by the state as a fruit inspector. In 1980, he was hired by Oneonta, where he was put in charge of quality control. After a successful career at Oneonta Trading Company, Bud retired in 2011. Shortly after retiring, he moved to Ephrata, to live closer to his children and grandchildren.
One thing is for sure, Bud enjoyed the outdoors. He spent the majority of his time in his boat, fishing with good friends. A yearly trip to Alaska kept his freezer full of halibut and salmon; that he generously gave away. Trap shooting, hunting, and even running a marathon, Bud stayed busy with friends and family. You could often find him at a soccer or football field, in a school gymnasium, or at a birthday party, involved in his grandchildren’s lives. Clay and McKell Johns, Sevryn and Cole Richins will forever remember their Grandpa Bud, as giving them the gift of his time and love.
Family meant everything to Bud. His daughters, Mikki Johns and Sydney Richins, spoke with their dad daily. Whether it was in person, on the phone, through text or even through FaceTime, they started every day knowing how much their dad loved them. His sons-in-law, Wade Johns and Ryan Richins, enjoyed his witty humor and love for outdoors.
Bud will truly be missed by many. We love you Dad.