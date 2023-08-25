Lewis “Joe” Stamps, 84, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully on August 17, 2023. Joe was born in Kingston, AR, on May 16, 1939, to his parents, Jesse and Grace Stamps.
He moved from Arkansas to Chelan, WA, with his parents, who were following their son, Jim. This is when Joe started his many years working in the orchards. Joe worked for Gene Kelly for many years and retired and moved to East Wenatchee, WA, to be close to his granddaughter, Elizabeth.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed working in his yard, being with his family, visiting with his neighbors, taking drives, and watching the game show channel. He always had a smile and was very positive about life. He enjoyed life and laughed a lot. “Ain't that right.”
Joe Stamps is survived by children: Rusty Stamps and his wife, Dana Stamps of Winthrop, WA, and Londa Sprauer of East Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Krissy, Jordan, Anthony, and Sean; six great-grandchildren; two brothers: Jim (Doris) of Chelan, WA, and Guy (Rebecca) Raymore of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stamps; parents, Jesse and Grace Stamps; brother, Jay; and sister, Kay.
There will be no Services at his family's request. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
