Lila Georgia Younker Mills
Wenatchee, WA
Lila Georgia Younker Mills, age 93, of Wenatchee, WA, went to be with her Lord February 19, 2021. Lila lived an active, vigorous life. She died peacefully, while in Hospice Care, in Wenatchee. Lila was born January 9, 1928, to Amos and Mable Younker of Wenatchee. She attended school in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Manson, WA. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1946. On June 25, 1946, she married Robert William Mills, with whom she had four children: Patricia June Mills (deceased), Rhona Jo Mills Wuth, Robert William Mills, Jr., and Clayton Ward Mills. She enjoyed a large circle of family and friends. Those in that circle may have heard her brag once or twice about her grandkids and great-grandkids. During her life, she was an active participant in Wenatchee First Baptist Church, Sage Hills Church, and Wenatchee Valley Christian Center.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Mills; parents, Amos and Mabel Younker; parents-in-law, Chet and Letha Mills; brother, Kyle Younker; two sisters: June Erickson and May White; daughter, Patsy Mills; two brothers-in-law: Joe Mills and Ron Mills; and numerous friends. Lila is survived by daughter, Rhona (Jim) Wuth; sons: Bill (Gerri) Mills and Clay (Lisa) Mills; and lifelong best friend, Betty Huber. Also surviving her are four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren on whom Lila showered much love, time, and energy.
Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of The Valley in East Wenatchee, WA.