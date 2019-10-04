Lila Helen Lyons
Leavenworth, WA
Lila Helen Lyons died at home on September 30, 2019. She was born to Arthur and Eva (Farnham) Burke, April 30, 1921, in Taroda, WA. Her early years were spent on a wheat ranch and a farm. Later, moving to Seattle, WA, as a young woman, where she met Joe Lyons at their boarding house. They were married in 1942; he worked at Boeing until drafted in 1944. After the war, they moved to his hometown of Wenatchee, WA, to raise their family, where they enjoyed scouting, camping, skiing, and time at their cabin at Lake Chelan.
Lila was employed for many years at the Wenatchee Valley College, first in the library, then as assistant to the Dean of Education. After retiring, they moved to Leavenworth and enjoyed an active life with golf, skiing, hiking, church, and community activities, and hosting many parties at their home on the river. Lila worked diligently with Joe to turn their property into a flowered woodland delight. They also travelled extensively to Hawaii, Mexico, across Canada, the East Coast, UK, and Europe.
Lila was an extensive collector of antique glassware and English pottery and, for several years, kept a booth at an antique store. She volunteered much of her time to local citizenship classes teaching English, Upper Valley MEND’s Community Cupboard, and the Free Clinic. Friends looked forward to the weekly Bible study classes and bridge groups at her home.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Lyons (2002), shortly after their 60th anniversary; son, Timothy (2019); and siblings: Floyd, Evelyn, and Irma. Survivors include sons: Michael (Ellen) and John, both of Seattle, WA; daughters: Terri (Steve) Warehime of Maryland, Ashley Lyons (Tim deceased) of Texas, Marni Moore of Bellingham, WA; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Aletha (Lyons) Cusick of Wenatchee, WA, and many dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 224 Benton Ave., Leavenworth, WA, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., fellowship to follow. Donations in Lila’s name may be made to Upper Valley MEND, info@uvmnd.org, or 347 Division St., Leavenworth, WA, 98826.