Lila Lydia Jaeger

July 16, 1931 - July 2, 2021

Pasco, WA

Lila Lydia Jaeger, 89, of Pasco, WA, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Lila is the mother of Jeffrey Wilson (Loretta) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Diane Berry (Lorin) of Pasco, WA.

Service information

Jul 12
Service
Monday, July 12, 2021
1:00PM
Pasco Riverview Seventh-Day Adventist Church
605 Road 36
PASCO, WA 99301
