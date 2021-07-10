Lila Lydia Jaeger
July 16, 1931 - July 2, 2021
Pasco, WA
Lila Lydia Jaeger, 89, of Pasco, WA, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Lila is the mother of Jeffrey Wilson (Loretta) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Diane Berry (Lorin) of Pasco, WA.
