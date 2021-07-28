Lila Mae Ronish peacefully went to be with the Lord, on July 22, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, at the age of 90. Lila was born in Seattle, WA, on December 23, 1930, to Caroline and John William Baze.
She was the strongest and most loving woman any of us have ever known. She was our world and made each one of us feel like we were the center of hers.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rollie Rolland Ronish, Sr.; son, George Angeles Ronish III; four siblings; and parents. She survived by Rolinda Tubbs (Allen), Rollie Ronish, Jr., (Karen), Valerie Ronish Noelke (Mike), Teresa Hale (Joe), Johnine Ronish (Randy), and Jason Ronish (Starla); 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great–grandchild, Clyde Angeles.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 2nd Ave. SE, Quincy, WA. Concluding services and interment will follow in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
