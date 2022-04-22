Lila "Merle" Garland passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, in Malaga, WA. She was 92. Merle was born in Wenatchee, on February 11, 1930. She was the first-born to parents: Carrie Belle (Correll), and Russell Wiley Hatley. The family moved to North Carolina shortly after her birth and then returned to Wenatchee when Merle was in third grade.
Merle graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1948. She was selected to serve as the Apple Blossom Festival Queen that same year, and traveled extensively promoting the festival. She enrolled at Washington State College and graduated in 1953, with a degree in education. Merle pledged to the Delta Gamma sorority and was a lifelong DG.
Merle married Jack Garland on March 8, 1953, in the Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church. They made their first home in Long Beach, CA, while Jack served as a naval officer in the Korean War. After discharge from the navy, they moved to Seattle, and then relocated to Wenatchee in 1959. Merle completed her teaching requirements at Central Washington University and worked as a kindergarten teacher at both Lewis & Clark and Lincoln elementary schools.
Jack and Merle spent summers at their Lake Chelan cabin and winters in Palm Springs, CA, for many years. She enjoyed volunteering for various charities. Merle was an avid bridge player, belonging to multiple bridge groups over the years.
Merle is survived by her son, Mark Garland and his wife, Karin (Lyons), of Toronto; son, Mike Garland, of Wenatchee; and daughter, Patty Garland, of East Wenatchee. She is also survived by her special granddaughters: Emily Garland of Hilo, HI, and Laura Garland, of Toronto. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews from the Satterberg, Stimpson, Franklin, Jessup, Hatley, and Garland families. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Coyet Stimpson and Marcella Franklin; and brother, Bud Hatley.
Merle's family is grateful for the compassionate care she received at Tuscany Cottage and gives special thanks to: Melanie, Veronica, Cecelia, Monica, Michele, Amanda, and Misty.
If you would like to donate in remembrance of Merle, please consider the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. A private Memorial will be held in July.
Merle will always be remembered for having a beautiful smile and a fun personality. She will be missed.
