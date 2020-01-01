Lillen Ruth Moore
Cashmere, WA
Lillen Ruth Moore was the last of seven children, born to Mary Schreiner Moore and Arthur Charles Moore in Wellington, CO, on April 30, 1929. With her only sister being 14 years her elder, Ruth spent much of her childhood running after or away from her five older brothers. Ruth learned valuable lessons from the hardships of growing up in the Great Depression; how to have fun without any money, how to value the money one had, how to work hard, and be thankful for all she had, and to not concern herself with what she did not. The Moore family moved from Colorado to a ranch located miles from the nearest town on the west branch of the Bear Paw River in Washington state in 1933. Her mother became terminally ill shortly thereafter and Ruth was sent to live in Portland, OR, with her sister during this difficult time. When Ruth returned to the Bear Paw after her mother’s death, her life was drastically changed, and the hole in her heart never mended. Ruth graduated from Priest River High School in 1947.
She married William Heisner and had two children: Kelli and Mary, living in the Methow Valley, Grangeville, ID, and finally settling in Cashmere, WA. She later married Paul Sollie and lived in Ellensburg, WA, in a small, hand-built home, and finally returned to Wenatchee. She loved being a mother, transferring her appreciation of nature and creativity to her girls.
She was an exceptional artist, quilter, rug-hooker, and writer. She taught quilting classes at Central Washington University, joined quilting and rug-hooking groups in the Wenatchee Valley, and demonstrated those skills at the Cashmere Museum Pioneer Days. She maintained the tradition of hand quilting all her quilts; her precision and skills were masterful. She delighted in color and textures, recycling salvaged wool clothing, dying the fibers into vibrant colors and transforming them into works of art. She enjoyed walking, exploring her surroundings, birding, and composing Haiku poems.
Ruth was a devoted Christian. Her beliefs and devotion to God defined and molded her. She was supported by a group of friends in faith. The teachings of Jesus formed the foundation of her life. She studied the Bible daily and interpreted the meanings of those lessons to her friends every Sunday, until her frailty became an obstacle.
Ruth is survived by her daughters: Kelli (Jeff) Dilks of Wenatchee, WA, and Mary Katahira (Harold Dwight Frazier) of Kalaheo, HI; grandchildren: Cori, Sean, Kyle, and Alison; four great-granddaughters: Addison, Ainsley, Kira, and Nyli. She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Mary Moore; sister, Eleanor Geltz; and brothers: Harold Moore, Forest Moore, Arthur Moore Jr., Enoch “John” Moore, and Ralph Moore.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
“In a lovely bowl
let me arrange love’s flowers
since you are not here.”
Ruth Moore, 1980