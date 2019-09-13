Lillian Lorraine Gimlin
Wenatchee, WA
On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Lillian Lorraine Gimlin, beloved wife and mother, passed away at the age of 83. Lillian "Lillie" was born on July 18, 1936, in Grand Junction, CO, to JD Shaver and Lola Leona Sisler. She was raised alongside her younger sisters, Jean Taylor and Alycia Jacobson, and her brother, David Ray Shaver, in Medford, OR. She worked on her family’s farm while she attended school, where she met her future husband, Don Edward Gimlin. The two were married on July 27, 1953, in Yakima, WA, before they moved to Wenatchee to raise their daughter, Marla Lee Bewick, and their two sons: Wesley Ray Gimlin and Edward Clayton Gimlin.
Lillie was a hardworking farmer in her youth, who picked asparagus, tended to her family’s animals, and loaded trucks full of watermelons. Her hardworking spirit persisted into adulthood through her career as a realtor and broker in Yakima, WA, where she spent 27 years supporting her family and instilling them with the value of working together until her retirement in Wenatchee, WA. As she grew into her twilight years, she could be found avidly reading, dealing her jewelry, or honing her photography.
To her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren she was known for her natural warmth, her sharp mind, and her kind and loving smile.
Lillie was preceded in death by her father, JD; mother, Lola; and sister, Jean. She is survived by her husband, Don; three children: Marla, Wesley, and Ed; sister, Alycia; brother, Ray; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Wenatchee Eagles Lodge, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m. For questions and information, contact the Chapel of the Valley at (509)-884-3561, attention Rick Phillips.