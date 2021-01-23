Lily Juanita Cunningham

Lily Juanita "Nita" Cunningham
January 27, 1924 – January 12, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Lily Juanita "Nita" Cunningham was born on January 27, 1924, in Valley Crucis, NC, to Donald and Mary Elizabeth Townsend. She took her last peaceful breath in this life, on January 12, 2021, with her daughter, Kate, and granddaughter, Marybeth, by her side. Nita was born in a beautiful valley, aptly named Valley of the Cross high in the Appalachian Mountains. At the age of 12, she journeyed with her parents and four siblings to Okanogan, WA, in a 1937 Whippet. At 18, she moved to Seattle, WA, where she worked at the Boeing Plant building the B-17s.
When the war ended, she went home for a visit where she met and married, Lloyd Norton, later giving birth to twin girls with only one surviving. Four years later, she married Ben Graffis. They were married for 20 years. In the U.S. Army while stationed in Germany, they adopted two beautiful baby boys: Danny and Jim.
In 1968, Nita was working as a deputy Chelan County Clerk, where she had a whirlwind life with many friends and travels. In 1988, she married Tom Cunningham. They loved to travel in their motorhome, fish, and visit the occasional casino. In later years, they wintered in Yuma, AZ, with Kate and Jack.
Nita loved creating something out of nothing. She was a known painter of the Trail of Tears on gourds and her unique shirt aprons. Thank you, Jan.
Nita is survived by daughter, Kate Brantner; son, Dan (Carrie) Graffis; granddaughters: Marybeth Sexton, and Caylyn Graffis; great-grandson, Justin (Haley) Malloy; great-granddaughter, Amanda Malloy; great-great-grandsons: Ethan and Daniel; great-great-granddaughter, Georgia; and step-son, Clay Cunningham and his family. Nita lost a daughter, Catherine; son, Jim; and granddaughters: Deborah and Jennifer.
We want to thank our Hospice Angels, especially Zoe.
You are invited to visit Nita’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to leave a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
I asked my mom how she wanted to be remembered. She said, “That I loved all living things.” So be it.
Fly, Lily, fly.