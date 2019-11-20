Linda Edith Barnes
Malaga, WA
Linda Edith Barnes entered into Eternal rest on November 15, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1941, to Eldred “Patrick” and Mabel Munsey in Puyallup, WA. Linda had fond memories of growing up on Canyon Rd, with her older siblings, Gale and Joye, and attended Central Avenue Elementary, Puyallup Jr., and Sr. High Schools. Linda graduated from Puyallup High School in 1959, where she met and dated Kenneth L. Barnes. They married on September 8, 1961, and raised their three children in Puyallup, WA.
Linda worked at Puget Sound Power and Light in North Puyallup for many years, before moving the family to the Wenatchee Valley in the spring of 1977, where the family lived and worked their peach orchard near Three Lakes, Malaga. Linda made a house a home with her love of cooking and canning. One of her specialties was homemade peach ice cream, truly special during the month of January. Linda loved her family, but she loved the Lord more. She heard the Gospel story in 1977, and made her choice to serve God that same year.
Linda worked at Central Washington Hospital, in the accounting department, for 27 years. She met many people during her time at the hospital, and had many good friends and colleagues. Her smile and laugh were the first things people would notice and not soon forget. Once she retired in 2006, that gave her and Ken time to visit family in Tacoma, WA, and in Mexico, where their granddaughters live. Her favorite pastimes were reading and gardening, along with clamming on the coast near Port Hadlock, WA, and mushrooming in the Entiat valley. Linda was a loving and supportive wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was not one to complain, but to help or listen to others in their time of need. She will be missed immensely by her family and friends, but not forgotten.
Linda is survived by: husband, Kenneth L. Barnes of Malaga, WA; children: Kyle Barnes of Malaga, WA, Quinn (Erika) Barnes and their daughters, Xochilt and Zara of Rosarito, Mexico; and Daina (Wade) Noble of Tacoma, WA; brother, Gale (Dorothy) Munsey of Puyallup, WA; brother-in-law, Ramon (Dorothy) Barnes of Puyallup, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Eldred “Patrick”; mother, Mabel; and sister, Joye Blair.
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Entiat Cemetery.