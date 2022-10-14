Linda K. (Bartell) Drakes
November 15, 1949 – September 27, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Linda K. (Bartell) Drakes, 72, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 after a short illness. Linda was born in Tonasket, WA and moved to Cashmere, WA in the mid-80s with her three young children. She later moved to Ridgefield, WA for several years before returning to the valley she loved and settling down for the last 20 years of her life.
Linda lived a very simple and humble life with a heart for service to others. She spent most of her working life providing private in-home care and housekeeping services to those in need. She never wanted the finer things in life for herself, but would work tirelessly to make the lives of the people around her better. She would often wake up very early in the morning so that she could shovel her neighbors' sidewalks. She regularly blessed neighbors, friends and family with amazing home-cooked meals, always claiming that she “accidentally made too much". There was never a holiday meal without an extra place setting at her table, “Just in case a stranger stops by.” No matter her own personal circumstances, family and friends could depend on her for support through any of life's tribulations. She sent cards for every occasion, and for no occasion, just to let loved ones know they were in her thoughts and prayers. Care packages and small gifts of thoughtful trinkets often arrived when family and friends needed them most.
Linda inherited a magical green thumb from her mother and always had the most beautiful flower gardens and house plants. She was never happier than when she was attending to the people she loved or the plants she nurtured. Whatever Linda touched, whether it be someone's home, yard, or heart, she always left it better than she found it.
As a mother, she raised her three children to become strong and resilient; to fight fiercely for what they believe in and to stand up for those who cannot stand for themselves; to value honesty, humility and hard work; to give more than receive; and most of all to practice kindness, compassion, charity, acceptance and respect for all others no matter their station in life. She encouraged her children to think independently, seek their own truths and forge their own unique paths in life.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She may have been tiny, but her love was immeasurable.
Linda leaves behind her beloved children: John Drakes (Mareli), Aundrya Fuog (Jason), Olivia Drakes, and Shannon Delaney Kraft (daughter in spirit); grandchildren: Nick, Jessica, Cody, Holly, Ethan, John Jr, and Skyler; great-grandchildren: Sasha, Adalynn, Mikko, Khalil, Cameron, Kaci, Lorelai, Dominic, and Cole.
She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Carol Bartell, grandmother Maude Keeler, mother Kathleen Louise Galley Bartell, and father Donald Dale Bartell.
The family is planning a small private remembrance service in Oroville at a later date.
Love you more Mom.