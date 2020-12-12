Linda Lee Becker Brender
East Wenatchee, WA
Linda Lee Brender, a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee, WA, area, passed away on November 13, 2020, in Wenatchee, due to complications caused by COVID-19.
Linda was born on September 20, 1942, in Wenatchee, to Robert and Norene Becker. She spent a happy childhood growing up in Cashmere, WA, with her older sister, Sandy, and younger brother, Bob. She graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1960, and went on to the University of Washington, graduating with a degree in Education and a teaching certificate, in 1964.
Linda and CHS classmate, Dick Brender, were married in Cashmere on June 26, 1965. They spent the next two years in Washington, D.C., where they both worked at the Pentagon, while Dick served in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to the Wenatchee area, they settled in East Wenatchee, WA, where they owned and operated a local carpet cleaning business and Linda worked at Van Doren Sales, until retirement. During those years, Dick and Linda enjoyed life with family and friends in the Valley and their boys kept them busy with four seasons of sports a year and all the activities typical of a growing family. Together, they truly put their boys first and made sure one of them was at every game, meet, match, concert, and tournament imaginable.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dick; two sons and their families: Tim Brender and his wife, Amy, along with their children: Nathan, Abbie and Noah, who live in Guilford, CT, and Paul Brender and his wife, Alicia, who live in Renton, WA, with their children: Maxwell and Lincoln. They all have given both Dick and Linda, so much pleasure and pride. Also surviving are Linda’s sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Richard Berry of Tacoma, WA; brother, Bob Becker of Cashmere, WA.
The entire Brender family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to all the wonderful staff at Central Washington Hospital, working on the Palliative Care Team and the Progressive Care Unit. The compassion they show for their patients at this point in the pandemic, is moving and inspiring. Linda’s immediate family had daily interaction with them and were with her in her final peaceful moments. These humble heroes are part of our community. Take time to reach out to them, see if they need anything, and most importantly say, “Thank you.”
Because of the limitations of the current pandemic, a Memorial Service is planned for a future date, when it is safe for family and friends, to gather and celebrate Linda’s life. In the meantime, the family looks forward to a healthier and better time for all.