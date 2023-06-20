Linda M. Irwin, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on November 28, 2021. Linda was born on November 16, 1940, in Freewater, OR, to Bob and Naoma Goodman. The family soon settled in Wenatchee, where they were members of The First Church of God.
She was an accomplished pianist and played in the church for many years. Linda graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1959. She married Michael Hussey, and with their three children: Caryn, Mark, and Tori, moved to San Jose, CA. She continued to live there for 40 years.
While living in San Jose, Linda began working for IBM. She often said that it was the best job she ever had, and she made many lifelong friendships. After her retirement, she spent more time with her grandchildren. Being a grandmother was truly the highlight of her life. She would later move back to Wenatchee, where she enjoyed living in her hometown, once again. Linda loved looking out her windows and up at Saddle Rock.
Linda was exceptionally bright, witty, kind, and generous. She enjoyed going on adventures and she treasured her family, friendships, and her neighbors, who did so much for her.
Linda is survived by her children: Caryn (Philip), Mark Hussey (Annamarie), and Tori Richmond (Mark); brother, Michael Goodman (Lea); grandchildren: Taylor, Owen, Vivian, Joseph, Chloe, Haley, and Emily.
Linda's children would like to thank Efren and Carlie Andrade, for all that they have done over the years for their mom, and Mobile Meals of Wenatchee.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Linda on July 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, with a Reception immediately following.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Irwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.