Linda Schmidt
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Mansfield, WA)
Linda Schmidt, 74, formerly of Mansfield, WA, passed away of natural causes on October 1, 2020. She was raised in Mansfield and graduated from Mansfield High School, in 1963. She remained close with many of her classmates over the years, while owning and operating a farm near Mansfield.
For nearly 50 years, Linda was the news librarian for KING-TV. She created a software database of film, videotape, and electronic data, and could retrieve any news story that aired, during her time at the station. Out of character for a librarian, she loved cruising around town in her yellow Chevrolet SSR.
Linda is survived by her brother, Barry Schmidt of Ephrata, WA; and two nieces: Victoria (Sam) Alie of Seattle, WA, and Crystal (Brian) Retallic of Silverdale, WA. She spent many good times with Noah Alie, as his great-aunt, including school shopping, cooking, music lessons, and soccer games. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, C.F.W. “Pat” and Dorothy Schmidt.