Linda Sue Kearny passed away at home on February 27, 2023. She was born September 24, 1946, to Arnold and Belva Jackson in Hitchens, KY, on the same homestead that her father was born. In 1949, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, and settled in Sunnyslope, WA, where she attended school. She went on to graduate from Wenatchee High School in 1965. She moved to Seattle for a few years but decided to make Wenatchee her home.
She met and married Mark Kearny in April of 1985. The two of them had many fun trips together to Ocean Park, WA, and down the Oregon coastline. She loved the beach and exploring shops in the communities along the way. Lighthouses were also a favorite of hers. Their marriage of over 37 years, was a truly happy one.
Linda was an advocate of nonprofit organizations and spent many years working for them. She served as program director at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society in the mid 1980's. She also worked for United Way of Wenatchee. She was Executive Director for The Promise Club and The Good Grief Center. She was instrumental in acquiring a grant from the Moyer Foundation in setting up Camp Erin. This camp, allowed grieving children to spend a weekend at Lake Wenatchee playing games and bonding with each other. Linda retired in 2011, but went on to volunteer as she joined the board of the YWCA, where she became board president from 2012 to 2016, with an additional year as past president. After that, she spent her time at home with Mark and her little dog, Archie. Family and friends were very important to her, and she loved spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Clarence and Larry Jackson; and nephew, Matthew Jackson. She is survived by her husband, Mark; sister, Betty Jackson of Wenatchee, WA; aunts, Martha Stewart of Ohio, and Ruby Ratcliff of Kentucky; niece, Amy (Tom) Ovenel of East Wenatchee, WA; great-nieces: Autumn, Mason, Peyton Rookard, all of East Wenatchee, WA, and Kelsee (Matt) Grubb of Idaho; great-nephew, Mckade Jackson; great-great-nieces: Jazmyn Rookard and Brynlee Grubb. She also has numerous cousins living in Ohio and Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, Linda had requested for donations to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society,1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. 98801. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.