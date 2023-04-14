Lisa Paxhia Clark
September 21, 1964 - March 23, 2023
Lisa Paxhia Clark
September 21, 1964 - March 23, 2023
Cocoa Beach, FL
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Lisa was born in Wichita, KS, to Alan and Anita Paxhia. She graduated from Liberty High School in Issaquah, WA, in 1982, and from the University of Washington in June of 1987. On August 29, 1987, she married Lt. Gary Clark and they immediately started their adventure together by being stationed and moving to Germany.
Lisa and Gary made their home in Cocoa Beach, FL, where they raised two children: Ciara Clark and Andrew Clark. Lisa was a beautiful light that touched everyone she knew. Her love of travel, cooking and friendship brought joy to everyone that was blessed to be in her presence.
Not only could she cook the most fabulous meals, but you felt like her love transcended through the food she was cooking. She was always available to lend an ear when you needed help and through her unique perspective you always felt better to take on the world after that. She will be missed in so many ways. But we see that heaven has truly received an angel from earth.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Ciara (Neil Barsode); and son, Andrew. She is also survived by her mother, Anita Drummond; step-father, Dave Drummond); father, Alan Paxhia; sister, Susie Paxhia; brother, Michael Paxhia; and in-laws, Char and Jim Turner, Tom and Elaine Clark, and Kona, the family pit bull. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Paxhia; and step-mother, Deborah Paxhia.
Lisa passed at home surrounded by her family after suffering three and one-half years with breast cancer. A Memorial Service will be held at Buckman-Williamson, in Cocoa Beach, FL, followed by a reception at the home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.