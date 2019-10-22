Lois Adele Palmer
Wenatchee WA
Lois Adele Palmer, of Wenatchee, WA, and formerly of Chehalis, WA, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 95. Lois was born on April 18, 1924, in Chicago, IL, to John and Margaret (DeVoe) Swiglow. She spent most of her childhood in Colorado, skiing the slopes of Aspen before ski lifts were built. She and her sister, Margie, would ride a horse bareback to school, send it home on its own when school started, then be picked up by the horse after the school day for the trot home.
In her teen years, the family moved to California where Lois graduated from Monrovia High School in 1942. She went to work as a secretary for the Army at Camp Santa Anita, where she met 1st Lt. William M. “Bill” Palmer. Lois and Bill were married in Atlanta, GA, on June 11, 1944, while Bill was still in the Army.
After the war, they made their home in Doty, WA, where Bill built and operated Doty Garage, the town’s only auto repair shop and service station. Lois worked as a secretary at nearby PeEll School. While in Doty, their three children were born: Diane (1946), William T. (1950) and Susan (1955). The family later moved to Chehalis, where Bill became a partner at Glenn’s Auto Repair and Lois served as a legal secretary for Murray, Armstrong, Van der Stoep, and (later) Remund. Lois thoroughly enjoyed her career and the wonderful professionals in that office.
After her husband’s death in 1998, Lois pluckily continued to “snowbird” to Phoenix, AZ, play pinochle and Mexican train, enjoy lunches with friends, and – most important to her – attend church faithfully.
Lois loved bocce, Mariners’ baseball, golf, cruises, gardening, camping, spaghetti, oranges, chocolate, cowboy boots, and faux fur. She was an excellent cook: homemade cinnamon rolls, fudge cake, and beef stroganoff with homemade pasta were her family’s favorites. She was exceptionally talented at crafts including: sewing, knitting, crocheting, jewelry making, oil painting, cross-stitch, French knotting, quilting, and paper quilling. Her absolute favorite activity, though, was dancing. She enjoyed all types, from square to ballroom. She was universally loved and admired as a gracious, vivacious, capable, caring, and courageous woman.
In 2011, Lois moved to Wenatchee to be closer to daughter, Susan. In 2014, Lois met and married Robert “Bob” Burke of Wenatchee. They enjoyed five lovely years together.
Lois is survived by husband, Bob; daughters: Diane (Roger) Hansen and Susan (Gary) Gillin; son, William T. “Bill” (Cathy) Palmer; and grandchildren: Kerry (Josh) Meskin, Tyler (Denise) Hansen, Emily (Andy Crocker) Palmer, Marin (Modesto Galeano) Palmer, Cody (Maura) Gillin, Piper Gillin, and Mallory Gillin; and seven great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and sister, Margie Watkins.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Wenatchee Valley Christian Center, 1621 S. Methow St., Wenatchee, WA. Donations in Lois’ name can be made to that church. A Palmer family memorial service will be held in Chehalis in the summer of 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.