Lois Arlene Dillon
July 19, 1931 - November 29, 2019
Ammon, ID
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Lois Arlene Maydole Dillon, 88, of Ammon, ID, died November 29, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of One Source Hospice. Lois was born on July 19, 1931, in Palisade, MN, to Fred and Ruth Tedman Maydole. On June 30, 1951, she married William Howard Dillon in Wenatchee, WA. To this union, four children were born: Marc, Jon, Bret, and Debra. William passed away on February 20, 2006.
She was a member of the Eagles Lodge. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons: Marc (Gloria) Dillon, Jon Dillon both of Idaho Falls, ID, and Bret (Katie) Dillon of Lexington, TX; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Fred Maydole; her husband, W.H. Dillon; her daughter, Debra Ritter; and great-grandson, Trei Palmore.
At her request, services will be held at a later date in Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls, ID. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com