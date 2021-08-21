Lois Bee "Danielle" Downs
Quincy, WA
On Oct 16, 1966, a lovely autumn day, our family was blessed with a new little sister. On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, we said goodbye - see you later- to our dear sister who left her life on earth, after fighting for 42 days, a tough battle with the dreaded COVID.
Between the dash of these 54 years, there was much love shared with others, and gratitude for her many blessings. Whether you called her “Bee” or “Danielle”, she was a warm, caring, optimistic person.
Being one of nine children, Bee had ample opportunities to develop her sharing attributes at a very young age, which helped her to bond with each family member as the family expanded. In keeping with her unselfish nature, she learned to share, always sharing half of what she had. At the end of her life, through donation, she was able to give the gift of sight to two blind individuals.
In high school as a member of the Future Business Leader Club, Bee had a “thriving “ business selling homemade Mrs. Fields chocolate chip cookies during the lunch hour. She was also blessed with additional talents; creating her own stamped card line which she named “Molly Prints”, after her first Lab companion.
Bee was known as the “fun aunt'' by her nieces and nephews, who were so captivated by the endless activities and projects only Aunt Bee could pull off. Only Bee and her labs could suddenly reappear in full clown suits which brought so much enjoyment and excitement! Bee’s home baked creations at appropriate times for others--offering warm comforting foods to sweet tooth cravings, conveyed care and support in trying situations to many blessed recipients.
Another passion of Bee’s was her three Labrador Retriever pups: Molly, Sam, and Heidi. They enhanced her life immensely, making her life complete. Time spent on adventures, walks, or exploring new places, especially when shared with sisters and their dogs, was very precious. One of her favorite places to visit was Quincy Lakes.
The third passion in Bee’s life was her love of plants and gardening. Not blessed with a "green thumb”, she was able to convince plants they could grow and flourish in rock hard soil. Many people over the years have left her home with numerous cuttings of various plants tucked in portable planters with specific instructions on where and how to plant and care for them after visiting Bee.
Bee was blessed with a very positive, optimistic outlook to life. She had a knack for finding just the right quote, affirmation, or poem to help with the betterment of herself and others, during life’s many challenges. Bee and others became more resilient to the challenges of life through Bee’s toolbox of motivational quotes.
Bee’s parting words to us all: Continue on your journey whether it be long or short, live in the moment, and cherish each other; noticing something beautiful you have not noticed before, each day of your life. Grab your leashes, gather your pups, and secure your path for your journey.
Traveling, winding up the mountain slopes with breathtaking view, struggling through the valleys and lowlands for lessons to be learned in life, hopefully not lingering too long.
Then, what? My name has been called? Then up up up the pups and I must go. To the beautiful heavens above, where all heavy burdens and cares are let go.
So watch yourself along the Earthly path as you go, becoming your true self, as you progress and grow. I will meet you here in meadows gold, To continue our love that was cherished below.
"Danielle" or "Bee" was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Boman and J. Lee Downs; brother, James William. She is survived by sisters: Peggy, MaryAnn (Efrain), Nancy, and Beckie (Byron); brothers: John (Claudia), Tom (Ann), and Joseph (Sharel): and all loved nieces and nephews.
Bee’s wish was that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating: Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation at RLS.org or donate by phone, 512-366-9109.
