Lois "Carol" Neal
East Wenatchee, WA
Lois “Carol” Neal, 83 , a 33-year resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away at an adult family home, from dementia, on October 23, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1937, at Duval, WA. Carol graduated from Monroe High School, in 1955, and married Curtis R. Neal on March 1, 1957. They were married for 63 years.
She was passionate about her quilting and loved gardening, oil painting, and rug weaving. She was a member of the North Central Washington Quilt Guild.
Carol is survived by husband, Curtis; four children: Scott R. Neal (Pam), Cynthia Colin (Ralph), Gregory R. Neal, and David A. Neal; sister, Sue Garlock (Robert); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Leatha (Boshaw) Herman; and brother, Richard F. Herman.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Wenatchee for their generous and compassionate help.
Viewing will take place Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Burial will take place out of state. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Confluence Health Foundation, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, designated for “Inpatient Hospice”.