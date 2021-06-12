Lois Christine Smeltzer
Wenatchee, WA
Lois Christine Smeltzer passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 95. Lois was raised in Troy, MT, by her parents, Henry and Lavina Sanders. The family lived on a ranch outside the small town of Troy, where she helped her father with the dairy by delivering milk around town.
After graduating from high school as valedictorian, she followed her sister, June, to Missoula, MT, where they both attended classes at the University of Montana. In her senior year, she met her future husband, Jerry Smeltzer, in an accounting class. In 1947, she graduated with a degree in business, got married, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, the next year, when Jerry was hired at Cascadian Fruit Shippers. She volunteered for many years at Mobile Meals, Children’s Hospital Guild, and the First United Methodist Church.
Lois was known for her quick wit and was able to laugh until the end. She loved music and played the piano, until shortly before her death. She enjoyed gardening and spending time in Maui, where she was often visited by her children and grandchildren. One of her real joys was sitting on the deck with family at the Lake Chelan cabin.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Cathy of Lacey, WA, Paula (Doug) of Seattle, WA, and David (Ruth) of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Bob (Betty) of Troy, MT; grandchildren: Kelly (Luther), Carly, Abbey (Ernie), Christina, Nathan (Katie) and Mark; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, who died in 2004.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/. Her life will be celebrated in a ceremony later this summer. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.