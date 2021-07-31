Lois Elaine Beall

Lois was born in Wenatchee, WA, to a homesteading family that lived on Red Apple Road. She was an Apple Blossom Princess, in 1946, and was favored in promotional photo shoots for the Apple industry, Great Northern Train line, and the Hydro Electric projects in the Wenatchee Valley. She married Joseph H. Beall, in October of 1947, and helped him through his college years and into medical school. Joe and Lois moved to Chelan, WA, in 1960, and worked together to build a practice and the Chelan Clinic.
She traveled to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, with Joe, in 1974, and returned in 1977, having made many lifetime friends. Lois moved back to her house on Lake Chelan to become a Realtor in the Chelan, WA, area. She purchased an orchard in the 80's and with the help of her son, Doug, they grew some beautiful Chelan apples.
An animal lover, she found great joy in her Arabian horse and the many dogs and cats that passed through her life. Her final years were spent mostly living with her daughter, Nancy and Chris on their hobby farm.
Lois was many things in her long life: wife, partner, artist, gardener, student pilot, horsewoman, and animal lover. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Hospital Guild B, the Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club, and the Republican Committee, supporting the candidates she favored. She was a kind and giving lady that had a wonderful smile.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Verde D. Banghart and Irma Raymond Banghart; and brother, Jack Banghart. She is survived by daughters: Terri L. Gavin (Charlie) and Nancy Beall Stahler (Chris); son, Douglas H. Beall; three grandchildren: Justin Gavin, Megan Benson, and Natalie Beall; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Beall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
