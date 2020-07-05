Lois Faye Johnson
January 31, 1936 - June 30, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Lois Faye Johnson, age 84, died peacefully in her sleep at Colonial Vista Care Center, on June 30, 2020. She was born in Beaver, OK, to Birdie Bell and George Jennings Hosler. Lois was the oldest of five siblings. She graduated from Mar Vista Senior High School in Imperial Beach, CA, in 1953.
On January 20, 1955, Lois married William ‘Norman’ Johnson, at the Little White Chapel, in Las Vegas, NV. They were married until Norm’s death, in 1984.
Lois was fortunate to find a loving companion in Bob Yoder, to share over 20 years of life, love, and traveling adventures, before he passed away.
She grew up in Enid, OK, but lived most of her life in Ontario, CA. She worked at the Pomona Valley Workshop as a case manager, working with disabled adults, until retiring and moving to Lake Havasu, AZ, with Bob. She spent the past five years living in Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.
Lois grew up in a Christian home and came to know Jesus at a young age. She recently attended Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church and enjoyed attending Wednesday Morning Breakfast at the “Country Inn”, with other senior ladies.
Lois will be especially remembered for her love and collection of Teddy Bears. She loved to play Bingo and would attend any and all activities at Prestige Senior Living. She was a member and leader in TOPS weight loss and was even recognized as TOP Loser and Queen of California back in the 70’s. She had an infectious smile and the “gift of gab.” She was described by staff at Colonial Vista as a “Firecracker.”
Lois is survived by her children: Danny (Pam) Johnson of East Wenatchee, WA, and Rhonda (Roy) Espie of Hesperia, CA; sister, Ava (Ray) Manchester of Fort Mojave, AZ; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many “bonus” family members and loved ones, that she claimed as her own, from the Yoder Family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Birdie Hosler; husband, Norm; and siblings: Melvin Hosler, Eldon Hosler, and Chloella Letterman.
A special thanks to the staff at Colonial Vista Long Term Care for their devotion to her.
There will be a Memorial Service in Wenatchee, WA, and a Graveside Service in Ontario, CA, to be announced at a later date. You are invited to view Lois’s online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.