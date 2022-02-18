Lois Garrett
December 19, 1922 – February 10, 2022
Waterville, WA
Lois Garrett was born in Billings, MT, on December 19, 1922, to William and Ruth Martin Volz and passed away on February 10, 2022. The family moved to Okanogan, Wenatchee, and finally settled in Waterville, WA, in the 1930's. Lois attended Waterville High School, graduating with the class of 1941. During those school years, she became an accomplished musician playing sax and clarinet in a dance band, The Melodeers, led by a young Don Lanphere.
After graduation, Lois enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was among some of the first women to be inducted into the military. She served as a deployment clerk stationed in San Francisco, CA, and was forever proud to have served her country. After the war's end, she returned to Waterville where she met up with another returning veteran, Cecil Garrett, and found her love. They were married on March 1, 1947, and were together in Waterville, until Cecil's passing in 2002.
Mom initially worked with her mother at the Waterville Variety Store, then at the Marshall-Wells hardware store with Dad and his brother, Sam. In the early 60's, she became a record keeper at the Douglas County Treasurer's Office and worked there for the next 20 plus years. After her and Dad's retirement, the two embarked upon a year long trek traveling the perimeter states of
the union, seeing America and visiting distant friends.
Mom was forever busy with hobbies. A philatelist from early on, she amassed an impressive stamp collection. Music remained an important part of her life enjoying concerts, playing the organ and giving me music lessons. Knitting and crocheting, she entered numerous soft goods in the NCW Fair, winning blue ribbons and a few best in show prizes. She didn't forget about her community, volunteering with the VFW, hospital guild, Cub and Boy Scouts. Scrapbooking was always a passion, putting together lots of memorabilia for local citizens and making her somewhat of a local historian which she used to provide help volunteering at the Waterville Museum. Not to be left behind in technology, she became proficient with the internet, word processing, and spreadsheets on her computer.
After Cecil's passing, she renewed a lifelong friendship with a classmate, Lelon Knemeyer. The two did some further traveling around the northwest and enjoyed many days of companionship.
Survivors include son, James (Janet) Garrett of Sequim, WA; step-brother, Dr. William Bradley (Beverly) Volz of St. Augustine, FL; Lelon's daughter, Maryanne (Arthur) Mabbott of Woodinville, WA; many nieces; and nephews.
Memorials can be made to the Waterville Ambulance Fund. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee, WA. No services will be held. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.