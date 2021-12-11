Lois H. Abplanalp was born on March 12, 1924, and raised outside of Indiana, PA. She passed away on December 6, 2021, at the age of 97, at her house in East Wenatchee, WA, a place she called home for the last 49 years. Lois graduated from the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing in September of 1947. She spent her early years in the maternity ward in Pennsylvania, before moving west, as far as Wyoming, where she found her life long love, R.W. "Jack" Abplanalp, marrying him in 1952, in Laramie, WY. Three years later, in Sterling, CO, she gave birth to her first son, John. Soon after, the family moved to the Pacific Northwest, residing in small towns in Oregon ending with The Dalles, before moving to East Wenatchee in 1959. It wouldn't be until 1961, that John's younger brother, Mark, arrived. After that, they continued moving around the Pacific Northwest, living in Spokane, WA, Bend, OR, and Lacey, WA, before returning back to East Wenatchee, to settle in the valley in 1972. Lois then returned to work, after raising her sons, working at the Wenatchee Eye and Ear Clinic as the night nurse.
Lois was a very caring person, taking in her own mother, Alice, to live at the family home in East Wenatchee for years. She then extended her house to Jack's uncle, Russel Bell, and Jack's mother, Muriel, at the end of her life.
She was a lifelong Christian and became a long term member of the Faith Presbyterian Church in East Wenatchee, and finally closed her long faithful life to be in heaven with her mother and father, Alice and Wilbur Henderson, along with her her brothers: Grant, Paul, Wayne, and Dean; her dear sister, Ruth McKnight; and grandchild Micah Abplanalp. She is survived by her younger brother, Dale Henderson of Pennsylvania; as well as a younger sister, Ina Tanch of Vermont; both sons; five grandsons: Lukas (Jennifer), Jeffery, Nathaniel (Rachel), Gregory, and Joseph; one granddaughter, Michele; and six great-grandchildren: Emma, Abigail, David, Cassia, Afton, and Alasdair.
The Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Lois will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 15, 2022, with a reception to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
